Intersection: Bears, Astronauts & Drowning Prevention

Florida’s black bears have been given a reprieve. A public outcry followed the 2015 bear hunt, the first in 20 years, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Management Conservation Commission says it won’t allow another hunt for two years.

Meanwhile FWC is looking at other ways to stop interaction between bears and humans. One homeowners association in Longwood bought bear proof trash cans for each of its residents. We visit Springs Landing where bear sightings are common, to see how they’re trying to get residents bear wise.

Then, Intersection’s Brendan Byrne checks out the Orlando Science Center’s astronaut exhibit and discovers the most popular display there. Oh the places you’ll go.

And, with temperatures in the 80s already, swimming pools are getting crowded. Talia Blake visits a pool where lifeguards are training for the summer. And we chat with former Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines about the YMCA’s swim lesson program.


