Intersection: Bao Le-Huu Previews Orlando’s Fall Concert Lineup

Vaporwave, garage punk, psycho blues… the late summer and fall concert scene in Orlando is packed with performances from seasoned musicians and rising stars.

Orlando Weekly music columnist Bao Le-Huu shares some of his highlights from the calendar.

8/18 – Squad Five-O reunion with Gasoline Heart and Mike Dunn & the Company at Will’s Pub.

Savannah’s Squad Five-O used to light it up here in Orlando and one of its key members ultimately became a local, so this will be a big local reunion.

8/30 – Illuminated Paths/Broken Machine Films showcase at Will’s Pub with TTN, Byson, OhTwo, Somber, Space Force

The Illuminated Paths record label and Broken Machine Films are two creative arms of weirdo local visionary Joshua Rogers. IP is pretty famous in the obscure ‘vaporwave’ world.

9/1 – Will’s 23rd anniversary show with ‘90s cover sets by Phil-gazi, Precious, Debt Neglector, Bob on Blonde

To celebrate, the legendary local venue will do a throwback show to the decade of its birth with good local bands doing ‘90s covers that will almost certainly skew indie.

9/2 – OhGr and Lead Into Gold at Soundbar

The return of some big, old-school industrial names. OhGr is Skinny Puppy singer and Lead into Gold is a project by Ministry’s Paul Barker.

9/11 – Hot Snakes and Jacuzzi Boys at The Abbey

Hot Snakes is a great early ‘00s Sub Pop band that’s reunited and touring on the wind of Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years.

9/12 – Supersuckers at Soundbar

The cult country-punk heroes playing two of their early albums in full.

9/20 – Valley Queen and Justin Townes Earle at House of Blues

Social Distortion comes with two very notable openers in Valley Queen and Justin Townes Earle (Steve Earle’s son).

9/22 – Iron Reagan at Will’s Pub

Iron Reagan is a great rising crossover thrash band with a healthy sense of fun.

9/28 – Mothers at Will’s Pub

A very promising young artist on the up. She’s out on the female indie vanguard, like a weird Angel Olsen.

9/29 – King Tuff at Hard Rock Live, opening for Father John Misty

Father John Misty is a big enough deal but having excellent L.A. garage hero King Tuff on the bill makes it extra special.

10/16 – Bob Log III at Will’s Pub

This psycho bluesman is one of the most original artists around and one of the most electrifying showmen alive. Seriously one of my favorite live performers.

10/22 – Foreign Dissent 5 at Will’s Pub