Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Back To School, Dog Flu & What’s Happening At The Theater

by (WMFE)

Seminole County School District Superintendent Walt Griffin and Osceola County Schools superintendent Debra Pace join us to talk about growing enrollment, how to pay for new buildings, and what the legislation around charter schools means for their districts.

Also, a canine influenza outbreak is worrying pet owners and vets. Dr. Cynda Crawford with the UF College of Veterinary Medicine explains what to look out for, how dogs are exposed to the flu and where it originated.

And, we check in with the Garden Theatre’s Rob Winn Anderson and Orlando Shakespeare Theater’s PJ Albert for a conversation about 360-degree seating, a play about the trial of an elephant, and funding for the arts.


