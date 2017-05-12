 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Ayala Vs. Scott

by (WMFE)
Orange and Osceola County state attorney Aramis Ayala is suing Governor Rick Scott to get her murder cases back. In court documents filed this week, Ayala argued the governor said in the past that he “had no power to forcibly intrude on state attorneys”. So why is Governor Scott intruding on her cases?

Lawyers, human rights organizations, lawmakers and retired judges have filed briefs in support of both the state prosecutor and the governor in this case.

Joining us from Miami is Melba Pearson, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida. The ACLU filed an amicus brief in support of Ayala. 

We’re also joined by Dan Gelber, an attorney with Rumberger Kirk and Caldwell in Orlando. They’ve filed an amicus brief in support of Governor Rick Scott, on behalf of the families of victims in the Markeith Loyd case.


