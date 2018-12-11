 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Intersection: Audubon’s Charles Lee On Florida’s Environmental Outlook Under A New Governor

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Everglades. Photo courtesy the National Parks Conservation Association.

As a candidate for governor, Ron DeSantis said he would stand up to special interests and protect Florida’s environment. Now the governor-elect has assembled an environmental transition committee, and environmental advocates are watching closely to see what happens once he takes office.

Charles Lee, director of advocacy for Audubon Florida, joins Intersection for a conversation about some of the biggest environmental challenges facing the sunshine state, and his hopes for a renewed focus on preserving the natural environment of Florida under the leadership of Ron DeSantis.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP