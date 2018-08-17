 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Attorney General Candidates; Dems Bank On Blue Wave; Fall Concerts

by (WMFE)
Stand your ground, the opioid crisis and the environment. These are some of the issues in the primary race for Florida’s attorney general. On this episode of Intersection,  a special presentation from WLRN and Florida Public Radio: a conversation with Sean Shaw and Ryan Torrens, the two Democratic candidates vying to be their party’s nominee for attorney general.

Meanwhile, Democrats are banking on a so-called ‘blue wave’ this year. They’re hoping to flip congressional seats from red to blue and take back the house. And they’re eyeing governor’s mansions across the country, including in Florida. We’ll talk to Wisconsin Democratic congressman Mark Pocan about the upcoming elections.

And Orlando weekly music columnist Bao Le-Huu returns to Intersection with a fall concert guide. Bands- and musical trends- from the nineties are making a comeback.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand.

