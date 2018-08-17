Intersection: Attorney General Candidates; Dems Bank On Blue Wave; Fall Concerts

Stand your ground, the opioid crisis and the environment. These are some of the issues in the primary race for Florida’s attorney general. On this episode of Intersection, a special presentation from WLRN and Florida Public Radio: a conversation with Sean Shaw and Ryan Torrens, the two Democratic candidates vying to be their party’s nominee for attorney general.

Meanwhile, Democrats are banking on a so-called ‘blue wave’ this year. They’re hoping to flip congressional seats from red to blue and take back the house. And they’re eyeing governor’s mansions across the country, including in Florida. We’ll talk to Wisconsin Democratic congressman Mark Pocan about the upcoming elections.

And Orlando weekly music columnist Bao Le-Huu returns to Intersection with a fall concert guide. Bands- and musical trends- from the nineties are making a comeback.