Intersection: Attorney General Candidate Conversation; Project Haiti; Brain Fitness

The race for governor is not the only statewide political contest during primary season. Republicans and Democrats also will choose their favorite candidate to run for Attorney General. Stand Your Ground, the opioid crisis and the environment are some of the issues in the race.

On this episode of Intersection, GOP candidate Ashley Moody, who’s hoping to be the state’s top prosecutor, talks to Tom Hudson from member station WLRN and the editorial boards of the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post and South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Since 2010, students and faculty from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University have been bringing drinking water filtration systems to Haiti. Mechanical engineering senior Rachel Hunt and Associate professor of mechanical engineering Dr. Mark Compere talk to 90.7’s Crystal Chavez about the Project Haiti Initiative.

What’s life like for patients who’ve been diagnosed with dementia? One support group helps patients keep their brains limber. A conversation with Peggy Bargmann, the founder and director of Brain Fitness Club, club member Nick Pettine and his husband and caregiver Daniel Loza.