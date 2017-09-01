 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Athlete’s Safety, FEMA’s Disaster Response & Local Band SALES

by (WMFE)

The Stetson University community has been rocked by the death of football player Nicholas Blakely. Coach Roger Hughes said staff were nothing short of heroic in their efforts to save the life of the 19 year old at practice last Monday. There was nothing to indicate health issues that would have kept him off the field and the cause of death is not yet known.

A few years ago the NCAA developed new guidelines aimed at improving safety for college athletes. On this episode, we’ll look at the steps that are taken to keep young athletes safe from K-8 schools through to college and universities.

Harvey dumped record amounts of rain on Texas. As the flood waters recede and residents there begin the long road to recovery- are there lessons in this storm for Florida? Former FEMA director Craig Fugate joins us to talk about the challenges ahead for Texas- and what Floridians should be thinking about to prepare for big storms.

And Orlando based duo Sales join us to talk about songwriting, touring, and the art of improvisation.


