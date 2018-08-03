Intersection: Arts School; Wheelchair Games; Opera Del Sol

Central Florida Community Arts is launching a new school of the arts. The school promises experiences for people with a range of ages and abilities- and aims to include arts programs for under served communities and people dealing with cognitive and physical disabilities.

On this episode of Intersection, we look at how this new school fits into the landscape of arts and culture in an era of shrinking arts budgets with CFCArts founder and executive director Joshua Vickery, and Leah Porrata, the Senior Director of Education and Outreach.

Athletes are wrapping up a week of competition at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games at the Orange County Convention Center. We check in at the games and talk with Steve Kirk of paralyzed veterans of America about how the games have evolved, and some of the technology that goes into adaptive sports.

Opera and classical music can be intimidating. But Opera del Sol’s founder Nicole DuPre wants to break down the barriers to opera. We talk to DuPre, soprano Stephanie McCranie and Theresa Smith-Levin of Orlando Light Opera about bringing new audiences to the artform.