Intersection: Anna Eskamani; Gubernatorial Candidates On Education; Training Companion Dogs

In the hyper partisan politics of 2018, some candidates are hoping partisanship into votes. But in Florida’s House District 47 where Democrat Anna Eskamani is working to flip the district from red to blue, she says that’s not her strategy.

On this episode of Intersection Eskamani joins us to talk about her campaign for Florida’s House District 47.

How big a deal is education for voters as they head to the polls in November? One candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race wants to pump a billion dollars more into education in the sunshine state. WLRN’s education reporter Jessica Bakeman joins us for a closer look at the Gubernatorial candidates’ platforms.

And, do you ever wonder what goes into training a companion dog?

We meet a couple of the volunteer trainers- and their puppies- who are getting their dogs ready for a life helping people with physical and developmental disabilities.