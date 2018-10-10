 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Anna Eskamani; Gubernatorial Candidates On Education; Training Companion Dogs

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

In the hyper partisan politics of 2018, some candidates are hoping partisanship into votes. But in Florida’s House District 47 where Democrat Anna Eskamani is working to flip the district from red to blue, she says that’s not her strategy.

On this episode of Intersection Eskamani joins us to talk about her campaign for Florida’s House District 47. 

How big a deal is education for voters as they head to the polls in November? One candidate in Florida’s gubernatorial race wants to pump a billion dollars more into education in the sunshine state. WLRN’s education reporter Jessica Bakeman joins us for a closer look at the Gubernatorial candidates’ platforms.

And, do you ever wonder what goes into training a companion dog?

We meet a couple of the volunteer trainers- and their puppies- who are getting their dogs ready for a life helping people with physical and developmental disabilities.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP