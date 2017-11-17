Intersection: Amusement Park Tech, Growing Hops & Musician Nicholas Roberts

In a world where technology means you can strap on a headset and step into another world all from the comfort of your couch, how do attractions and amusement parks get customers through the turnstiles?

We’re looking at how theme park rides get made, how virtual reality is changing the way roller coasters are designed, and how companies in Central Florida are competing with the heavyweights in the world of attractions.

Then, from the latest in theme parks to what’s new in agriculture. A brand new hop yard, the first commercial hop yard in Orange County, takes shape, adding a local flavor to locally brewed beer.

And when his band split up, Nicholas Roberts moved from Nashville back to Florida. He joins us to perform songs from his upcoming EP.