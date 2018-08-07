Intersection: American Veterans; Gary Huttmann; Parker Solar Probe

Veterans Affairs secretary Robert Wilkie who was sworn in last week, is due to address Amvets at the veterans service organization’s annual convention in Orlando this week.

On this episode of Intersection we speak to Sherman Gillums Jr. and Lana McKenzie of AmVets about the challenge facing Wilkie, including improving access to healthcare for veterans.

Metroplan has a new executive director. Gary Huttmann, who takes over the job in September, joins Intersection to talk about helping a growing population get around Central Florida.

And the Parker Solar probe is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center Saturday. The spacecraft will fly within four million miles of the surface of the sun, the closest a spacecraft has ever gotten to the sun. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks to physicist Alex Young about the mission.