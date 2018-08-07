 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: American Veterans; Gary Huttmann; Parker Solar Probe

by (WMFE)

Veterans Affairs secretary Robert Wilkie who was sworn in last week, is due to address Amvets at the veterans service organization’s annual convention in Orlando this week.

On this episode of Intersection we speak to Sherman Gillums Jr. and Lana McKenzie of AmVets about the challenge facing Wilkie, including improving access to healthcare for veterans.

Metroplan has a new executive director. Gary Huttmann, who takes over the job in September, joins Intersection to talk about helping a growing population get around Central Florida. 

And the Parker Solar probe is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center Saturday. The spacecraft will fly within four million miles of the surface of the sun, the closest a spacecraft has ever gotten to the sun. 90.7’s Brendan Byrne talks to physicist Alex Young about the mission.

 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

