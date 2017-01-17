Intersection: America, the Owner’s Manual

Senator Bob Graham is touring the state with a new book, America, the Owner’s Manual: You Can Fight City Hall-and Win, urging Floridians to get involved in government.

“We’ve had two generations of Americans who have gone through the formal education process without much exposure to what it means to be a citizen in democracy,” said Senator Graham.

Senator Graham and his co-author, Chris Hand, discussed civics, social media and fake news with 90.7’s Matthew Peddie.