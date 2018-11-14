Intersection: Amendment 4; IAAPA Tour; Elizabeth Cobbs & The Hello Girls

One of the winners in last tuesday’s mid-term elections wasn’t a candidate- but an amendment. Amendment four will restore the right to vote for people with felony convictions on completion of their sentences.

Previous constitutional amendments approved by Florida voters have not been implemented by the legislature but supporters of this amendment say they worked hard to make sure it will be rolled out as intended.

On this episode of Intersection, a closer look at what amendment four means for those who will be most affected by it. We’re joined by Paul Heroux, an advocate for restoring the voting rights of former felons, and Neil Volz, with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

The world’s largest amusement park and attractions trade show is underway at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.

More than ten miles of aisles display everything from water slides to virtual reality headsets and the machines that make the food that keeps amusement park patrons fueled up.

Intersection;s Brendan Byrne takes a walk through the future of the theme park industry.

And- a new off broadway musical opens this week- The Hello Girls tells the story of the women of the US Army Signal Corps in World War One. We revisit a conversation with Historian Elizabeth Cobbs about the Hello Girls and their struggle for recognition as veterans.