Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Agriculture Commission Race; Eid Al-Adah; Trends In Taste

by (WMFE)

Water quality, citrus greening and the impact of tariffs are just some of the issues on the minds of the candidates running to be Florida’s next commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.  On this episode of Intersection, a special presentation from WLRN and Florida Public Radio- a conversation with two of the Republican candidates running to be their party’s nominee for state agriculture commissioner: Matt Caldwell and Denise Grimsley.

Central Florida’s Muslim community opens its doors for a celebration of faith. Thousands of people are expected to attend the Eid Al Adha- or feast of sacrifice- at the Sanford Civic Center. Dr. Shakeil Ahmed joins us for a conversation about fostering understanding and acceptance.

And Central Florida’s diversity is reflected in its culinary offerings. We’ll hear a panel discussion about the latest trends in taste, recorded at the WMFE studios, with some of the finest minds in Orlando’s culinary scene.


