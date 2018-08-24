Intersection: Agriculture Commission Candidates; Water On The Moon; Carl Maultsby & Gale Jones Murphy

Trade and agricultural products, water quality and concealed weapon permits are just some of the issues in the race to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner.

On this episode of Intersection, a special presentation from WLRN and Florida Public Radio: a conversation with the Democrats running to be their party’s nominee for commissioner of agriculture- Roy David Walker, Nikki Fried and Jeffrey Porter.

NASA confirmed something scientists have suspected for some time: there’s water on the moon.

The presence of ice at the lunar poles is a big deal with implications for a potential moon base and exploration of deep space. Companies looking to mine the moon are interested too. But how easy is it going to be to extract that water? Physicist Addie Dove joins us to explain.

Carl Maultsby and Gale Jones Murphy’s music appears in a new African American hymnal, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism.

Murphy started playing piano at the age of 3 and Maultsby also grew up surrounded by music. They join Intersection for a conversation about sacred- and secular- music.