 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Agriculture Commission Candidates; Water On The Moon; Carl Maultsby & Gale Jones Murphy

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Trade and agricultural products, water quality and concealed weapon permits are just some of the issues in the race to be Florida’s next agriculture commissioner.

On this episode of Intersection, a special presentation from WLRN and Florida Public Radio: a conversation with the Democrats running to be their party’s nominee for commissioner of agriculture- Roy David Walker, Nikki Fried and Jeffrey Porter.

NASA confirmed something scientists have suspected for some time: there’s water on the moon.

The presence of ice at the lunar poles is a big deal with implications for a potential moon base and exploration of deep space.  Companies looking to mine the moon are interested too. But how easy is it going to be to extract that water? Physicist Addie Dove joins us to explain.

Carl Maultsby and Gale Jones Murphy’s music appears in a new African American hymnal, One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism. 

Murphy started playing piano at the age of 3 and Maultsby also grew up surrounded by music. They join Intersection for a conversation about sacred- and secular- music. 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP