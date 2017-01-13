 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: After Airport Shooting, Focus On Mental Health

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

A shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport killed five passangers at a baggage claim terminal. Photo: Creative Commons / Maarten Visser

Five people were killed a week ago when a shooter opened fire in the baggage claim of Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The FBI says its initial investigation found no ties to terrorism, or indications that the accused gunman, Esteban Santiago, was working with anyone else when he carried out the attack.

But there are questions about how Santiago was able to get his gun back after he was sent for a mental evaluation in Alaska last year.

So what does this incident say about attitudes to mental health and how it ties in with gun regulations?

Is there a mental health crisis in Florida? And how will this shooting shape the legislation that lawmakers bring to Tallahassee this year?

We’re joined by Eric Welch, he’s the executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Orlando (NAMI) and Rosemary Steinbach, the volunteer president of NAMI. Also joining the program from Tallahassee, Trimmel Gomes, host of The Rotunda podcast.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP