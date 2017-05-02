Intersection: Affordable Housing, SunRail & The Orlando Ballet

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs admits providing affordable housing is a challenge, but she says it’s one that can be met by building partnerships with neighboring counties, and with buy in from the private sector. On today’s program, Jacobs joins us to lay out her vision for affordable housing in Central Florida.

SunRail turned three this week. It opened to great fanfare in May 2014. Riders took advantage of free travel for the first two weeks and packed the trains. But since then, fewer people than expected have hopped aboard. We’ll hear from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Steve Olson and from transportation writer Dan Tracy about how the fledgling commuter rail is doing, three years on.

And the Orlando Ballet turns to the big band era for the last performance of the season with a 1950’s inspired take on Cinderella. We’ll hear how the show is put together.