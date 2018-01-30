Intersection: Affordable Housing; Jet Dragster Racing; E-Sports

The Orlando Regional Realtors Association says the lack of affordable housing is a real concern. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs admits providing affordable housing is a challenge. But she says it’s one that can be met by partnering with other counties and with buy in from the private sector. On this episode of Intersection, we revisit a conversation with Mayor Jacobs about the vision for affordable housing in Central Florida.

Then- is there anyone out there who wants to go fast? Jet dragster driver Elaine Larsen explains what it takes to power a 280 mile per hour race car. And we hear from interns Kat Redner and Paige Sanchez about the Florida Tech Jet dragster racing team.

E Sports is big business. CEO Gaming director Alex Jebailey and Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy executive director Ben Noel give us a glimpse into the high stakes world of competitive computer gaming, and the Orlando training hub for the E-Sports economy.