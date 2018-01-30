 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Affordable Housing; Jet Dragster Racing; E-Sports

by (WMFE)

The Orlando Regional Realtors Association says the lack of affordable housing is a real concern. Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs admits providing affordable housing is a challenge. But she says it’s one that can be met by partnering with other counties and with buy in from the private sector. On this episode of Intersection, we revisit a conversation with Mayor Jacobs about the vision for affordable housing in Central Florida.

Then- is there anyone out there who wants to go fast? Jet dragster driver Elaine Larsen explains what it takes to power a 280 mile per hour race car. And we hear from interns Kat Redner and Paige Sanchez about the Florida Tech Jet dragster racing team.  

E Sports is big business. CEO Gaming director Alex Jebailey and Florida Interactive Entertainment Academy executive director Ben Noel give us a glimpse into the high stakes world of competitive computer gaming, and the Orlando training hub for the E-Sports economy. 


