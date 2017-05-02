Intersection: Affordable Housing In Orange County

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area has the fourth lowest availability nationwide of rental housing for low or extremely low income households. In other words, it’s hard for those families to find a place to live.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs says the solution lies in partnerships with other counties, and with the private sector. We spoke to Mayor Jacobs Housing and community development manager Mitchell Glasser, and Orange County planner Alberto Vargas about the challenge of providing affordable housing.