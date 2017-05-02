 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Intersection: Affordable Housing In Orange County

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area has the fourth lowest availability nationwide of rental housing for low or extremely low income households. In other words, it’s hard for those families to find a place to live.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs says the solution lies in partnerships with other counties, and with the private sector. We spoke to Mayor Jacobs Housing and community development manager Mitchell Glasser, and Orange County planner Alberto Vargas about the challenge of providing affordable housing.


