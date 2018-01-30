 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: Affordable Housing In Orange County

by (WMFE)
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando, Kissimmee, Sanford area has the fourth lowest availability nationwide of rental housing for low or extremely low income households. In other words- it’s hard to find a place to live for those families.

Orlando Regional Realtors Association president Lou Nimkoff says the lack of affordable housing is a real concern, and one that he anticipates “will be at the forefront of community discussion in 2018.”

Orange County leaders say the solution lies in building partnerships with other counties, and the private sector, to build more inclusive communities with housing for a wide variety of income levels.

An upcoming workshop will focus on regulations and incentives to promote the development of affordable housing.

In May 2017, Intersection’s Matthew Peddie sat down with Mayor Jacobs, Housing and community development manager Mitchell Glasser, and Orange County planner Alberto Vargas to talk more about how to provide affordable housing.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

