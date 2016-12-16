 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intesection Podcast


Intersection: Affordable Care Act, Public Defender’s Clothing Drive, and Musician Cat Ridgeway

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Enrollment in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act continues through January. Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents are signing up for Obamacare but the big question looming over all this is what happens to that health insurance once President Elect Donald Trump takes office January 20th?

Then, tomorrow Orange and Osceola County public defender Robert Wesley holds his annual clothing drive- seeking business clothes to help defendants look presentable in court. Wesley explains why appearance makes a big difference to defendants… and he talks about the progress made in keeping kids out of the court system.

And, an encore performance of singer-songwriter Cat Ridgeway. She plays some original songs and talks about finding inspiration in chasing trains and watching the movie Dumb and Dumber.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP