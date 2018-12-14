Intersection: Affordable Care Act Check-Up; Remembering James ‘Chief’ Wilson; Violectric

Republicans have controlled the legislative and executive branches of the Federal government for nearly two years. The mid-term election gave control of the house to the Democrats, but one goal the Republicans have had is to repeal the affordable care act.

So what kind of shape is the affordable care act in right now? Funding’s been cut for navigators to help people get insurance, so what does that mean for people signing up? And what kind of coverage can they get from the plans on offer?

90.7’s Brendan Byrne joins WUSF’s Julio Ochoa, the editor of Health News Florida, Cynthia Cox with the Kaiser Family Foundation and Anne Packham, a healthcare navigator in Orlando to wade through some of the complexity of the Affordable Care Act as the open enrollment period comes to an end.

A funeral service was held in Orlando for James W. Chief Wilson, who died last week at the age of 90.

Wilson was the director of the Jones High School band from 1950 to 1990. Starting with hand me down instruments and uniforms, Wilson took the band to the national stage, including a performance of the World’s Fair in New York in 1964.

One of the band members at that performance was a young Carl Maultsby. He joined Intersection to talk about Chief’s influence on the musical lives of Jones High School students and beyond.

Violectric go by the label ‘classic musicians who rock.’ They’ve been rehearsing for their 6th annual holiday show at the Lake Eola Walt Disney amphitheater in Downtown Orlando this evening.

Violectric join Intersection for a conversation and to perform a mashup of Sweet Dreams and Hanukkah, O Hanukkah.