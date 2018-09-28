 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection: A Shuttle Commander’s Return To Space

by (WMFE)
Commercial Crew astronauts Eric Boe, Chris Ferguson and Nicole Mann. Photo: Brendan Byrne / WMFE

Chris Ferguson- who flew the shuttle as a NASA astronaut- is headed back to space. This time he’ll be piloting the Boeing Starliner, one of the commercial spacecraft designed to take astronauts into orbit from US soil.

Ferguson talks about the mission and the new spacecraft with 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne. 

To hear a longer version of this interview, download the Are We There Yet podcast.


