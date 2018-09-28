Intersection: A Shuttle Commander’s Return To Space
Chris Ferguson- who flew the shuttle as a NASA astronaut- is headed back to space. This time he’ll be piloting the Boeing Starliner, one of the commercial spacecraft designed to take astronauts into orbit from US soil.
Ferguson talks about the mission and the new spacecraft with 90.7’s space reporter Brendan Byrne.
To hear a longer version of this interview, download the Are We There Yet podcast.
