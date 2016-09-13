Intersection: A Second Career Tutoring Kids

Since the early 1990s, Ernestine Mosley has helped students with reading, writing and math at her after school tutoring center.

Mosley started Hi-Tech tutoring on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando after retiring from a teaching career.

She reflects on a lifetime of impressing youngsters with the value of a good education, and the struggle to get the funds she needs to keep the center open.

Mosley is in her mid ’80s, and she founded Hi Tech Tutoring nearly 25 years ago. After the Orlando Sentinel published an interview with Mosley last week, she says she’s been overwhelmed by messages of support – and donations.

Mosley says she wants to keep the center running for the sake of her students.