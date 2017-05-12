 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: A Prosecutor’s Power, The Fate Of Medical Marijuana, And Bao’s Live Music Preview

Orange and Osceola County state attorney Aramis Ayala is suing Governor Rick Scott to get her murder cases back. In court documents filed this week, Ayala argued the governor said in the past that he “had no power to forcibly intrude on state attorneys”. So why is Governor Scott intruding on her cases? Lawyers, human rights organizations, lawmakers and retired judges have filed briefs in support of both the state prosecutor and the governor in this case.

Later in this hour, with lawmakers unable to roll out a plan to implement medical marijuana. What’s next for patients and doctors? We’ll hear from a father who wants the rules sorted out for the sake of his daughter, who suffers from seizures.

And Bao Le Huu’s beat at the Orlando Weekly is the city’s music scene. He previews some upcoming shows: bands from as far away as Brazil to our own backyard.


