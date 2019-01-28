 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: A More Conservative Florida Supreme Court; Newspaper Unionizations; Zora Festival

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | More

The Florida Supreme Court is poised to become the most conservative bench it has been in decades. Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed three new justices to the court. With Barbara Lagoa, Robert Luck and Carlos Muniz, the court’s expected to take a sharp turn to the right. On the campaign trail, DeSantis promised an end to so-called judicial activism — and the new court could bring sweeping changes to the state’s abortion laws, redistricting process and compensation to victims due to negligent actions of state agencies.

On this episode of Intersection- what’s ahead for the state’s highest court, how soon could those changes come about and what does it mean for Floridians? We’re joined by Molly Nardella, attorney and Republican political analyst, Democratic political analyst and media consultant Jason Henry, and Law 360 reporter Carolina Bolado. 

It’s been a rough week for journalists- with news organizations from Buzzfeed to Gannett announcing layoffs. But as newsrooms shrink, there’s another trend as well- unionization. We’ll hear from reporter Tessa Duvall about how why the reporters at the Florida Times Union decided to form a union.

And as the 30th Zora! Festival gets underway- NY Nathiri from the association to Preserve Eatonville Community joins us to talk about the enduring legacy of writer Zora Neale Hurston.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP