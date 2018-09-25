 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Education


Intersection: A Healthier School

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Julie Kirton (l) & Tenille Wallace. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Port Orange Elementary School has won recognition from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation as one of America’s healthiest schools. The driving force behind the award is the school’s PE teacher Julie Kirton.

Kirton was a classroom teacher for 19 years before making the switch to teach PE.

Now she’s teaching kids about nutrition and exercise, but Kirton tells Intersection that as a teenager she was hospitalized with anorexia.  

“I don’t anyone to have to go through what I went through,” says Kirton.

Principal Tennille Wallace joins the conversation with Kirton to explain how Port Orange Elementary approached the challenge of becoming a healthier school.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP