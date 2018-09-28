 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection Podcast


Intersection: A Healthier School; Red Huber Reflects On 46 Years With The Sentinel

by (WMFE)

Port Orange Elementary School has won recognition as one of America’s healthiest schools. The driving force behind the award is the school’s PE teacher Julie Kirton, who recovered from anorexia as a teenager… and who’s now teaching kids about eating right and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Kirton joins Intersection along with Port Orange elementary principal Tennille Wallace for a conversation about becoming a healthier school.

And for nearly 46 years, the Orlando Sentinel has carried photos by Red Huber. Now the veteran visual journalist is retiring- this is his last week at the Sentinel.

Huber reflects on a career documenting the shuttle program, the horror of the Pulse nightclub shooting, and through all of it, the importance of connecting with the community and telling the stories that need to be told.


