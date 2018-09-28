Intersection: A Healthier School; Red Huber Reflects On 46 Years With The Sentinel

Port Orange Elementary School has won recognition as one of America’s healthiest schools. The driving force behind the award is the school’s PE teacher Julie Kirton, who recovered from anorexia as a teenager… and who’s now teaching kids about eating right and leading a healthy lifestyle.

Kirton joins Intersection along with Port Orange elementary principal Tennille Wallace for a conversation about becoming a healthier school.

And for nearly 46 years, the Orlando Sentinel has carried photos by Red Huber. Now the veteran visual journalist is retiring- this is his last week at the Sentinel.

Huber reflects on a career documenting the shuttle program, the horror of the Pulse nightclub shooting, and through all of it, the importance of connecting with the community and telling the stories that need to be told.