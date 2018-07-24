 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: SunRail’s Southern Expansion; Florida Phoenix; Shark Week

by (WMFE)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

SunRail is rolling out its Southern expansion. Trains will begin picking up passengers at four new stations for the Central Florida commuter rail system- at Meadow Woods, Tupperware, downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana- next week. 

For more on what the expansion means for ridership on SunRail, and for the future of the system, we speak with former Central Florida congressman and chair of the house transportation committee, John Mica.

Mica says there’s no better way to move people around than rail, if you can solve the last mile problem of getting passengers to and from the stations. And he says cities and counties in Central Florida still have to figure out how to fund SunRail long term.

In a world where many media organizations are cutting back on staff, the arrival of a brand new operation is noteworthy. The Florida Phoenix launched in Tallahassee this month. We talk to editor in chief Julie Hauserman about how this start up plans to dig into the stories behind the political headlines. 

And it’s shark week. The TV marathon draws big viewership for the Discovery Channel, but Florida Institute of Technology shark biologist Toby Daley Engel hopes it can spark an interest in marine biology that goes beyond the entertainment factor.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP