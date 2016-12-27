 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Intersection: 1A Host Joshua Johnson

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Joshua Johnson, host of 1A

On January 2nd NPR’s new show 1A launches. It takes over from the Diane Rehm show.  WAMU says the show “will take a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.”

Host Joshua Johnson is a long time public radio journalist, originally from West Palm Beach. He’s worked at stations from Florida to San Francisco, and taught at the UC Berkeley’s graduate school of journalism.

Johnson joined us from WAMU in Washington to talk about building on the legacy of the Diane Rehm Show and reaching out to new audiences with his new show.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP