Indictment Released For Wife Of Pulse Nightclub Shooter

Prosecutors say the wife of the Pulse nightclub shooter knew about the attack ahead of time. Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting her husband Omar Mateen.

In an unsealed indictment, she’s also accused of providing material support and resources to the Islamic State group, among other things. In a 911 call during the standoff the gunman pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Salman’s uncle calls her a sweet girl who knew nothing of the June 12th attack that left 49 dead and more than 50 injured.

If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Salman was arrested Monday in California. She lived with Mateen in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday focused on a possible release ahead of trial and her transfer to Florida.

The shooting at the gay nightclub is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.