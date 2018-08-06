 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Indian River Lagoon Cleared For Recreation

by (WMFE)

Toxic algae blooms plagued the Indian River Lagoon in 2016. Photo: WMFE file

The Indian River Lagoon is cleared for swimming, boating and fishing. Residents were told to stay away from a section of the lagoon after a wastewater leak reported July 30.

The City of Titusville has been conducting water quality tests at a handful of locations and said the water is safe again for recreational use.

The leak happened after an old main ruptured. Crews shut down the damaged line.

The city said it didn’t know this particular pipe was still active. Duane De Freese is executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program. He said communities need to invest in and upgrade their water infrastructure. And there are some things residents can do in their own backyard to help keep waterways clean.

“Reduce fertilizer, reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides, make sure the lawn-care professionals aren’t blowing their grass clippings into storm water drains,” said De Freese.

He said homeowners with septic tanks should make sure their tanks are inspected.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP