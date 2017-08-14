 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


In Southeastern U.S., Sea Rose At Six Times The Global Rate

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy NASA

New research shows the sea rose at six times the global rate in the southeastern United States between 2011 and 2015.

The University of Florida study suggests sea level rise is punctuated by peaks and valleys, like one high point that stretched from Cape Hatteras in North Carolina to Miami.

Lead author Arnoldo Valle-Levinson likens sea level rise to a storm surge.

“And on top of that storm surge you have waves that go up and down and that make the surge be more dangerous when a wave is at the peak.”

He began investigating as the Indian River Lagoon grew saltier after 2011. There, sea level rise was nearly 10 times the global rate of about a foot a century.

Valle-Levinson points to variations in weather patterns.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP