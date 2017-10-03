 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


In Hurricanes’ Aftermath, Technology Eases Return To School 

by Carolyn Thompson (AP)

Photo: Lindsey Kilbride

In hurricane-battered areas of Florida and Texas, school districts are turning to technology to ease the return of students scattered by storms.

Students and teachers used messaging apps, social media and websites to stay connected in the immediate aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Now, as the hardest-hit schools begin to reopen, advocates of technology that’s become prevalent in American classrooms say it will only become more essential in aiding students scattered by the storms.

Administrators say the recovery has potential to demonstrate how much instruction can carry on outside school walls amid future disruptions, using things like digital textbooks, videoconferencing and virtual science experiments.


