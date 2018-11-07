 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


In Florida Senate Race, Candidates Quarrel Over Anticipated Recount

by (WMFE)
Sen. Bill Nelson. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Incumbent Bill Nelson says Florida’s Senate race is headed for a recount.

But challenger Rick Scott says the race is over.

Unofficial results show Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson is trailing Republican Gov. Rick Scott by less than a half of a percentage point.

State law requires a recount when candidates are within a half of a percentage point. Any recount would not be ordered until Saturday, when the first unofficial results are due.

Scott says Nelson is “desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists.”

Florida’s bruising Senate race was neck-and-neck all night. The race is closely watched as it will help determine Republican control of the Senate.

 

 


Amy Green

