In Florida, Flooding Worries Continue Even After Irma

In Florida there is worry about more flooding in Irma’s wake.

Managers are taking steps like diverting water temporarily from the St. Johns River to the Indian River Lagoon to stem the river’s northward flow to flooded Jacksonville.

The St. Johns is the state’s longest river, with a watershed spanning some 8,800 square miles. The river flows north to Jacksonville from its headwaters in central Florida.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman worries more flooding is possible throughout the region as storm water drains into the St. Johns from its massive watershed.

Jacksonville’s flooding is described as historic, with water that rose to four feet in some places.

Florida is home to some of the world’s most complex water management infrastructure. Throughout the state managers are working to ensure water is flowing smoothly after Irma.