 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


In Florida, Flooding Worries Continue Even After Irma

by (WMFE)

Flooding in Jacksonville. Photo courtesy Jim Rinaman.

In Florida there is worry about more flooding in Irma’s wake.

Managers are taking steps like diverting water temporarily from the St. Johns River to the Indian River Lagoon to stem the river’s northward flow to flooded Jacksonville.

The St. Johns is the state’s longest river, with a watershed spanning some 8,800 square miles. The river flows north to Jacksonville from its headwaters in central Florida.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman worries more flooding is possible throughout the region as storm water drains into the St. Johns from its massive watershed.

Jacksonville’s flooding is described as historic, with water that rose to four feet in some places.

Florida is home to some of the world’s most complex water management infrastructure. Throughout the state managers are working to ensure water is flowing smoothly after Irma.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP