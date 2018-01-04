 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
In Florida, Criticism Of Trump Move To Expand Offshore Oil Drilling

Opponents in St. Augustine of oil and gas exploration. Photo by Amy Green

A Trump administration proposal vastly expanding offshore drilling is generating criticism in Florida.

The proposal is the most expansive in decades. It includes 47 potential leases off the nation’s coasts from the Atlantic Ocean to Alaska, including one in the Straits of Florida.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida joined other environmental groups in opposing the plan nearly eight years after the nation’s biggest offshore spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

“It’s rather shocking to think that so soon after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon incident we could be having this conversation already.”

Gov. Rick Scott announced he had asked for an immediate meeting with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to discuss, as he put it, “the crucial need to remove Florida from consideration.”

The five-year plan would open 90 percent of the nation’s offshore reserves to development.

 


