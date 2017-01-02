 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


In Central Florida, Unusually Dry Weather Follows Hurricane Matthew

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

It’s been an unusually dry few months in central Florida.

Rain totals are down across the region since the beginning of October despite Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the state in more than a decade.

Randy Lascody of the National Weather Service attributes the dry weather to La Nina conditions, which usually mean less precipitation.

“It’s not inconceivable the rest of the dry season could continue drier than normal. It doesn’t take much drier than normal to be really substantially dry.”

Daytona, Leesburg, Melbourne and Sanford each received less than an inch of rain in December. Orlando received two inches.

Lascody says conditions are similar across the state.


