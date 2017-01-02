In Central Florida, Unusually Dry Weather Follows Hurricane Matthew

It’s been an unusually dry few months in central Florida.

Rain totals are down across the region since the beginning of October despite Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane to hit the state in more than a decade.

Randy Lascody of the National Weather Service attributes the dry weather to La Nina conditions, which usually mean less precipitation.

“It’s not inconceivable the rest of the dry season could continue drier than normal. It doesn’t take much drier than normal to be really substantially dry.”

Daytona, Leesburg, Melbourne and Sanford each received less than an inch of rain in December. Orlando received two inches.

Lascody says conditions are similar across the state.