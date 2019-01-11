Immigration cases remain at standstill as government shutdown continues

Immigration cases across the nation face uncertainty as the partial government shutdown continues. Melissa Marantes with the Orlando Center for Justice, Antonio Tovar, Interim General Coordinator Farmworker Association of Florida, and Maritza Reyes, Associate professor of law at FAMU college of law join Intersection to talk about the impact in Florida of the shutdown and the national debate over immigration.

President’s Trump’s call for $5.7 billion for a “steel barrier” at the U.S. southern border faces backlash from both Democrats and aid groups, who say a wall would not help the humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, the shutdown has complicated immigration cases that remain in limbo, worsening the pre-existing pileup of cases.

Melissa Marantes, executive director of the Orlando Center for Justice, tells Intersection that there are about one million pending cases nationally, with 18,000 being traced to Orlando.

“Here the immigration courts are currently closed to any non-detained cases — that means anyone who’s waiting for their hearing. While we remain closed, while the shutdown remains happening, these cases are getting further backlogged,” Marantes said.

Critics of Trump’s border wall proposal have argued that a physical barrier is not an effective solution to curbing illegal immigration.

“From my experience, [undocumented immigrants] are getting stopped. In immigration proceedings, they are going through the channels, so there’s nothing a wall is going to change about that,” Marantes said.

Interim General Coordinator of the Farmworker Association of Florida Antonio Tovar said that rhetoric about the wall and illegal immigration is having an impact on the migrant community.

“There was a lot of sadness and pain in the community because they feel betrayed,” Tovar said. “This community has helped build this country.”

Tovar said some immigrants have chosen to return to their home country, particularly those from Mexico.

With no end in sight for the government shutdown and border wall debates intensifying, both legal and undocumented immigrants will continue to face uncertainty about their status in the U.S.