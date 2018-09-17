If You Want to Help Hurricane Florence Victims Send Money, Not Food or Clothes Officials Say

If you want to help the victims of Hurricane Florence, donate money to a bona-fide non-profit. That’s the advice of Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris. Harris says donating money instead of physical items like food, water and clothing will do more to help Hurricane victims.

And he has a few tips before donating cash.

“Work with an organization that you’re familiar with. Things that just pop up that don’t have tax ID numbers or nonprofit status. You want to avoid those. Donate to someone you know and you can use the funds appropriately.”

If people still want to donate physical items, Harris recommends contacting a local nonprofit that is working with volunteers in the Carolinas… like Harvest Time International or Northland Church in Sanford.

Orange and Osceola Counties sent first responders last week before the storm made landfall.

