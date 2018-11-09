 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
2018 Election


If a Recount is Triggered on Saturday, Here’s When and How Supervisors of Election will Reprocess Ballots

by (WMFE)
Recounts would start in Seminole and Marion counties Sunday. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Recounts would start in Seminole and Marion counties Sunday. In Orange and Lake counties recounts would start Monday. Brevard County would start its recount Tuesday. Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox says ballots would be run through three voting machines beginning at 9 am Sunday.

“For me and Marion County I will begin at Sunday morning November 11 at 9 AM.”

Wilcox continued:

“I have three high speed or high capacity central count machines. So we will run all 156,000 through those machines. We’ll run them in order, with election day ballots followed by early voting and vote-by-mail ballots.”

The Secretary of State will decide whether to order recounts in Florida’s Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races after receiving unofficial results.

Here’s what a the total counts are at this time.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


