If a Recount is Triggered on Saturday, Here’s When and How Supervisors of Election will Reprocess Ballots

Recounts would start in Seminole and Marion counties Sunday. In Orange and Lake counties recounts would start Monday. Brevard County would start its recount Tuesday. Marion County Supervisor of Elections Wesley Wilcox says ballots would be run through three voting machines beginning at 9 am Sunday.

“For me and Marion County I will begin at Sunday morning November 11 at 9 AM.”

Wilcox continued:

“I have three high speed or high capacity central count machines. So we will run all 156,000 through those machines. We’ll run them in order, with election day ballots followed by early voting and vote-by-mail ballots.”

The Secretary of State will decide whether to order recounts in Florida’s Senate, gubernatorial and agriculture commissioner races after receiving unofficial results.

Here’s what a the total counts are at this time.

