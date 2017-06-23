 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


IDignity Awarded State Grant

by (WMFE)

An Orlando non-profit that helps the homeless get identification documents is celebrating a $50,000 state grant.

The money will help about 400 clients of iDignity get their ID.

iDignity executive director Michael Dippy highlighted the story of a client named Tony, who was presented with a Florida identification card.

Dippy said just a few months ago Tony was on a street corner with a cardboard sign asking for help.

“He’s now able  to get his birth certificate and social security card, and the same individual who assisted him initially is working through his network and is getting some traction to get him employment at a local fast food restaurant,” said Dippy.

Dippy said he’s pleased the program’s been recognized by the state as worthy of investment.

“It’s the good housekeeping seal of approval that we’ve never had before,” said Dippy.

The grant was secured with the help of State Rep. Mike Miller (R), State Sen. Linda Stewart (D), and Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph (D).

Dippy said the grant is funded 50-50 by the state and the tax collector’s office.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

