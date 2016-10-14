 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
I Feel Mars. Move. Under My Feet

Artist concept of NASA's InSight on Mars. Photo: NASA/JPL

Did you know there are earthquakes on Mars. Or would you call them Mars-quakes?

Bruce Banerdt wants to study the seismic activity on Mars. To do that, he’s leading the Mars InSight mission — it’s a lander heading to the red planet in 2018. The mission was delayed due to a leak in one of the sensors. But it’s back on track, targeting a launch in 2018 to head to the red planet.

Banerdy joins us from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab out in Pasadena to brings us up to speed on this martian-quake hunter.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

