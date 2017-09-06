Hurricane Shoppers Search for Medications and Pet Supplies

The expectation of Hurricane Irma has left many Central Florida residents and stores prioritizing. Local super centers were attempting to replenish non-perishable goods and packaged water before the hurricane arrives. Many elderly and special needs residents were hoping to have prescriptions refilled.

The state of Florida’s emergency declaration grants citizens the opportunity to refill medications for up to thirty days. Offman was confident the supply would be more than enough to meet his needs throughout the hurricane. Phil Offman, an amputee veteran of the Marine Corps, was attempting to fill multiple prescriptions and buy additional dog supplies to satisfy his priority checklist.

“This will be enough, and I’ve got my ice made at home and plenty of water,” states Offman regarding his thorough, yet relaxed, preparation.

Offman’s nonchalant attitude comes from years of hurricane preparation. He shares that it is most important to remain calm, especially when also caring for pets.

County officials recommended purchasing additional dog food, as Offman did. Additionally, knowing the location of pet-friendly shelters in the area will ease stress if an evacuation order is placed.