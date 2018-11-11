Hurricane Season Not Over Yet

The Atlantic Hurricane Season may not be done just yet. A new tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form north of Puerto Rico this week. It could then approach the southeastern Bahamas in five to seven days.

The disturbance of interest, referred to as Invest 96 for the sake of forecast modeling, was located about 300 miles east of the Leeward Islands Sunday afternoon. In their 2 pm tropical outlook, the National Hurricane Center said Invest 96 has a high chance of forming after Tuesday, when conditions would “gradually become more conducive” for development. Forecasters then project the system to move west-northwest toward the southeastern Bahamas by week’s end.

Invest 96, and whatever it becomes, is no immediate threat to Florida or the United States. Long range forecast data suggests a storm system moving into the Southeast would likely deflect the storm and cause it to re-curve to the north or northeast. It should be noted, however, that there is plenty of time for forecast data to change and a credible, more detailed forecast on Invest 96 beyond five days can not be made at the present time.