Hurricane Prep Tips For Residents With Pets

Veterinarians are telling pet owners to prepare for their furry loved ones ahead of Irma. They say pet owners should make a pet evacuation kit with food, medicine and travel supplies.

Michael Topper is president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. He said identification is important for pets who haven’t been micro-chipped. Topper advises snapping a recent pic.

“It’s even better to take a picture of it with you or your family member so that if you do become separated and when the animal’s recovered, you can prove that it’s your animal,” said Topper.

He said, remember pets will be anxious in new settings so take comfort items including their favorite toys and blankets.

Veterinarians also advise you gather important documents including proof of ownership and medical records.