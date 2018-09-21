 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Hurricane Maria’s Impact On Osceola County School Enrollment

by (WMFE)
Latino voters could decide the next election, if parties can get their voting bases to consolidate the vote. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

After Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, a wave of evacuees landed in Central Florida, and many enrolled their kids in public schools.

Osceola County school district enrolled some 2,500 new arrivals last year.

From our Education Desk, 90.7’s Matthew Peddie talked to Osceola County School board member Kelvin Soto to find out how those students- and the district- is coping one year on.

