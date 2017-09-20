 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Hurricane Maria Hammers Puerto Rico

by (WMFE)

Image: NOAA

Scenes of destruction in Puerto Rico as Category 4 hurricane Maria hit the island.

Hurricane Irma already dealt a blow to Puerto Rico’s electric grid. Now the island is completely without power.

Hurricane Maria made landfall on Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm, knocking out power, ripping off roofs and flooding streets.

Wilton Vargas heard the rooftop gazebo go flying from his San Juan apartment just before midnight.

“The roof of that gazebo is lying actually right now in the parking lot,” said Vargas.

“I see downed trees all around me. I see trees that fell on automobiles. There are flooded streets. I see- and I’m not kidding- I see a refrigerator and a sofa on the street that came from who knows where.” 

Vargas said many people in his neighborhood still hadn’t got their power back since Hurricane Irma.

“And now, who knows? We have no idea how long it’s going to take for the electric power authority to restore electricity on the island.”

Vargas said he was able to keep in touch with family and friends throughout the storm using social media and limited cell service.

“So we can use our cellphones and connect and just share our status and what’s happening and all that. Fortunately I have heard from everybody in my family and everybody seems to be ok so I am thankful for that,” he said.


