Local News


Hurricane Irma Resources

by WMFE Staff (WMFE)

WMFE wants you all to be prepared, safe and informed as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida. You can look to your local public radio station for clear and concise updates and safety information.

Here’s a quick guide to our resources and coverage:

Download the Florida Storms mobile app, free for Apple or Android.

FLORIDA STORMS

90.7 WMFE is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN). Download the Florida Storms app, where you can view the latest tropical weather updates from the National Hurricane Center, find your nearest evacuation route, check if you’re in the path of a dangerous storm surge, and more.

BE PREPARED

  • Bookmark this page for updates on closures, evacuations and preparations from local and state agencies.
  • This Ready.gov page explains what actions to take when you receive a hurricane watch or warning alert from the National Weather Service.
  • FloridaDisaster.org contains valuable information about how Florida residents and visitors to the state can prepare.

LOCAL REPORTING

The 90.7 WMFE news team will bring you the latest news out of Central Florida, while NPR provides updates at the national level. WMFE will be with you throughout the storm. Here’s an outline of our on-air coverage (subject to change):

• SUNDAY

Morning Edition host Nicole Darden Creston and All Things Considered host Crystal Chavez will be providing live updates throughout the day. We’ll have news from our partner Central Florida News 13, as well as live briefings from state and local officials.

8 P.M.

Brendan Byrne will host a special hour of Intersection and will check in with folks across Central Florida. They will be taking your calls. Dial 1-866-338-5252.

• OVERNIGHT

Bill Johnson and Patrick Dalton will provide updates overnight.

• MONDAY

Morning Edition will have the latest updates and briefings. We’ll have reporters in the field once it’s deemed safe.

9 A.M.

Brendan Byrne will host a special hour of Intersection, checking in with reporters and listeners across Central Florida. They will be taking your calls. Dial 1-866-338-5252.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

If possible — and if you’re in a safe place — 90.7 WMFE would like to follow your whole story before, during and after the storm. You can choose a way to talk to our news team. SUBMIT YOUR STORY

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED

Listen to our broadcast:

Read our stories:

Follow us on social media:

Stay safe everyone, and thanks for trusting us to provide you with the news and information you need to weather the storm.


